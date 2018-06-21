UW Begins Preparing Site for New Science Initiative Building

LARAMIE — Construction of the University of Wyoming’s new Science Initiative building isn’t scheduled to begin until next spring, but work will be underway shortly to prepare for the $100 million project.

Following action by the UW Board of Trustees this week, Stonehouse Inc. of Laramie will mobilize in early July to demolish and remove existing structures from the building site — the full block at the corner of Ninth and Lewis streets on the northwest end of campus.

The demolition will follow franchise utility disconnection and asbestos abatement scheduled to start the week of June 25.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The project will necessitate the permanent movement of the UW Transit and Parking Services office to a different location, as well as the permanent closure of the UW parking lot in that block.

UW has acquired all of the properties on the block to create a home for the Science Initiative building, which will contain a 200-seat active-learning classroom, along with state-of-the-art research and laboratory space to support scientific imaging, biological and greenhouse research.

The exterior design of the building has been approved by the Board of Trustees.

The $353,624 contract with Stonehouse calls for demolition and removal of existing above- and below-grade structures, parking lots/pavement and vegetation; abandonment and relocation of the existing alley sewer main; rough grading of the site; and storm water pollution prevention measures. This work will be done following utility abandonment and relocation, as well as asbestos abatement. Completion is expected by December.

The Transit and Parking Services office will move to Room 340 of Wyoming Hall, opening there Monday, June 25. The office will close Friday, June 22, for the move.

The parking lot at 10th and Lewis streets will be closed permanently Saturday, June 30.

The Board of Trustees is expected to consider bids for the Science Initiative building construction in March, with groundbreaking expected shortly thereafter.

The building is scheduled for completion in early 2021.

UW’s Science Initiative will, among other things, enable world-class research and education in pillars of Wyoming’s present and future economy. Through life and data sciences research that impacts areas including mineral extraction, agriculture, tourism, resource management and high technology, the initiative will have direct economic impact through efficient translation of ideas to the marketplace.

Combined with the Tier-1 Engineering Initiative, the Science Initiative’s multidisciplinary research will propel UW into national prominence as a center for economically driven, research-based education in science, engineering, technology and mathematics.