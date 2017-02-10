UW Cross Country Receives USTFCCCA All-Academic Distinction

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association has named the University of Wyoming men’s and women’s cross country teams to its list of All-Academic programs for the 2016 campaign. The Cowboys and Cowgirls garnered identical grade point averages of 3.28 during the fall 2016 semester, far surpassing the 3.0 requirement for the distinction.

Track & field and cross country academic coordinator Steve Mitchell praised the dedication of the UW cross country team. “Part of the reason it’s an enjoyable group is because of their dedication both academically and athletically,” Mitchell said. “It should be noted that we have engineers, we have nursing students, we have kinesiology students, the whole gamut of challenging degrees. That just reflects on the type of student-athlete that we have in the cross country program. It’s a high-character group.”

The Cowgirls placed fifth and the Cowboys took sixth at the 2016 Mountain West Cross Country Championships, while each squad placed 11th at the 2016 NCAA Mountain Region Championships. Members of the UW cross country program are now competing for the Pokes in the distance events on the track. Wyoming competes at the Don Kirby Invite in Albuquerque this weekend before returning home to host the Rocky Mountain Classic on Feb. 19.

