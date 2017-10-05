UW Doubles Team Wraps Up Play at All-American Championships

LARAMIE– Sophomores Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg completed play on Wednesday afternoon in the consolation qualifying doubles draw of the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships.

In their only match of the day, the pair dropped its match 8-3 against Chiara Tomasetti and Hanneke Lodewijks of Northern Arizona.

“Another tough day for the ladies,” Director of Tennis James Hignett said. “We really struggled to get going. Give credit to Northern Arizona for being solid and not letting us back into it.”

The Cowgirls will resume the fall season on Friday as they will participate in the Jon Messick Invitational in Fort Collins.