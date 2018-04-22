UW Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute Reaches Out to Industry

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute (EORI) is undertaking a number of activities to enhance connections with the industry in Wyoming, as petroleum industry veteran Lon Whitman leads the institute’s outreach and stakeholder engagement efforts.

“I look forward to building strong working relationships with Wyoming operators and top industry service companies, which is key to EORI’s mission, project development and success,” says Whitman, the institute’s new technical outreach manager.

For example, EORI has launched a series of “Lunch and Learn” events and a “Distinguished Workshop Series” with leading industry professionals to offer cutting-edge technologies and address important issues facing operators in the state.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Whitman’s technical outreach efforts include corporate outreach, project development and relationship development. He represents EORI at industry and trade association meetings.

“We are very excited to have someone of Lon’s capability and exceptional client development skills,” says EORI Director Steve Carpenter. “We are even more excited that he has a track record with us and our stakeholders.”

Whitman is from Casper and a UW petroleum engineering graduate. He works from EORI’s Casper office.

After developing EORI’s successful Minnelusa Consortium during his previous tenure at the institute, Whitman will advance EORI’s technical outreach model of consortia by soliciting members, ideas and areas of focus for the institute.

Whitman may be reached at lon.whitman@uwyo.edu or by phone at (307) 315-6441 (office) or (307) 760-0577 (cell).

As one of the Centers of Excellence in UW’s School of Energy Resources, EORI facilitates meaningful and measureable increases in recoverable reserves, and production of oil and natural gas in Wyoming that may otherwise not be realized.

For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/eori/.