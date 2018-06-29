UW Golfers Compete in 96th Wyoming State Amateur Championship

LARAMIE– The 96th Wyoming State Golf Association’s Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championship will tee off at the Purple Sage Golf Club in Evanston, Wyo., on Friday and will include three current University of Wyoming Cowboy golfers and one current Cowgirl.

Cowboys Jared Edeen of Cheyenne, Wyo.; John Murdock of Laramie; Dan Starzinski of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Cowgirl Caitlyn Skavdahl of Casper will all be competing for the state amateur men’s and women’s titles. Skavdahl won the Wyoming Women’s Amateur Championship two years ago in 2016.

The 2018 Wyoming State Amateur Championship will include three 18-hole rounds, one round each to be played on Friday, June 29; Saturday, June 30; and Sunday, July 1. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. each day.



The man and woman with the lowest gross score after the 54 holes of stroke play will be crowned the state amateur champion.

More information on this year’s Wyoming State Amateur Championship may be found at here.

On June 16, Starzinski captured the Wyoming State Golf Association Match Play Championship in Powell, defeating Matt Pope 4 and 2.