UW Head Football Coach Craig Bohl Comments on Josh Allen’s Twitter Controversy

LARAMIE– Controversial tweets sent in 2012 and 2013 by NFL Draft prospect Josh Allen containing racial slurs and other offensive language went public last night.



Allen Apologizes for Tweets

According to ESPN.com, Allen has apologized and taken responsibility for the tweets that he sent out as a high school student.

“I hope you know and others know I’m not the type of person I was at 14 and 15, that I tweeted so recklessly. … I don’t want that to be the impression of who I am, because that is not me. I apologize for what I did,” he said to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen earlier today.

Allen told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that some of the tweets referenced rap lyrics and television shows.



Coach Bohl Wishes Allen the Best on Draft Night

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl spoke on behalf of Allen’s character earlier today, and wished him luck for tonight’s draft.

“I know Josh has apologized for the Twitter comments he made while in high school. As a member of our football team, he had great relationships with his teammates and our fanbase,” Coach Bohl said.

“During his time at Wyoming, he embraced diversity. We wish him all the best on his big night.”

Allen is ranked as the top quarterback pick according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.