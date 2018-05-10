UW Institute Awards Funding for Oil and Gas Data Projects

One project will take place in the Greater Green River Basin.

LARAMIE — Working with private companies, the University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute (EORI) will gain insights into reservoirs and technologies that could result in improved methods to recover stranded oil and gas in the state.

EORI has selected seven projects to receive awards under a new program designed to acquire real-world Wyoming oil and gas reservoir operating data in partnership with various technology vendors and Wyoming operators.

Data collected from the projects will be used by EORI’s research, engineering and geology staff to analyze the state’s reservoirs and technologies.

“We are so pleased with the response from operators and their willingness to engage the institute,” EORI Deputy Director Rob Hurless says.

“We now begin the process of collecting the data, running analyses and advancing these field projects. Our goal is to suggest improved, economical methods for recovering larger volumes of stranded oil and gas, which is at the heart of the institute’s mission and legislative mandate.”

The program offered cost sharing on a dollar-for-dollar basis, with the expectation to leverage $500,000 of EORI funding to accomplish $1 million of research in Wyoming.

The first round of awards exceeded expectations by fivefold: The $423,388 invested by EORI will yield $2.19 million of direct research invested entirely in Wyoming.

Initial awardees