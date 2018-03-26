UW Junior Guard to Test NBA Draft Process

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming junior guard Justin James announced on Monday that he has submitted papers for early entry to the 2018 NBA Draft to test the process and determine interest of NBA franchises.

James has not hired an agent, leaving the door open for a return to the Cowboys for the 2018-19 season. James has until May 30 to remain in or remove his name from the draft.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I have to thank my coaches and teammates that helped put me in this situation,” James said. “There is definitely a long road ahead of me, but this is the first step in the right direction and I’m excited for the opportunity to show my talents to NBA scouts.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Justin and the program to be put in this situation,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “It shines a positive light on some of the things we are doing here. If he is not ready the option of coming back and being a part of this team helps him long term in knowing what he needs to do to get to that level of play. Last year, Chandler Hutchison at Boise State went through the same process and knowing coach Leon Rice at Boise State and having his input on the process and the positives was a great asset in the decision. This whole process will benefit Justin long term and benefit the program.”

James, a native of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., was a First Team All-Mountain West selection and was named All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches averaging 18.9 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds per night and 3.1 assists per game.

In conference play, James averaged 20.8 points per game ranking second in the MW.

James scored 20 or more points 15 times this season including a career-high 33 points on two occasions. He shot 48 percent from the field going 207-of-430.

James recorded six double-doubles on the season scoring 20 or more points in all six performances.