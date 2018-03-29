UW LAMP Roadshow Brings Hands-On Experience to RSHS Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Thursday and Friday 3/22 and 3/23, Rock Springs High School Science Department had the pleasure of hosting Microbiology Professor Rachel Watson and her senior undergraduate research scholars, the LAMP roadshow, from the University of Wyoming.

The team of undergraduate researchers created hands-on STEM learning experiences for Mrs. Apel and Ms. Jensen’s Physical Science, Biology and Environmental Science classes. The experience was centered on current research being done in Professor Watson’s lab.

These undergraduate researchers are focused on solving Wyoming environmental issues using microbiology. RSHS students were able to take part in some of the lab procedures these students engage in, on a day-to-day basis.

While being a Microbiology Professor, Professor Watson is also the director of LAMP, Learning Actively Mentoring Program at the University of Wyoming. Based on the Wyoming Science Initiative, this program aims to mentor faculty at the University and throughout K-12 schools in Wyoming, to integrate more active, hands-on learning in the classroom.

Mrs. Apel and Ms. Jensen had nothing but high praise for this experience and recommends all teachers in Sweetwater 1 try and bring this program into their classroom. They work with all levels, k-12. Student feedback was extremely positive as well.

Students said “they really enjoyed the hands-on experience, instead of just sitting through a lecture” and “loved seeing what happens in science at the college level”. We hope the LAMP roadshow team comes back to Sweetwater 1 very soon!

Contact information: Rachel Watson, Director of Learning Actively Mentor Program (LAMP), University of Wyoming, 307-760-2942, rwatson@uwyo.edu, www.uwyo.edu/science-initiative/lamp/