UW President’s Statement On The Death Of Longtime Rodeo Coach Howard

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols has issued the following statement regarding longtime UW rodeo Coach George Howard, who died Sunday, Nov. 26, at a Casper hospital, according to the Converse County Sheriff’s Office:

“The UW community is saddened to learn of the death of Coach Howard. He touched the lives of many cowgirls and cowboys during his 20 years as the coach of our rodeo program, and we appreciate the leadership he provided for so many years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and many friends, including our rodeo student-athletes, past and present.”