UW Racks Up 11 All-Mountain West Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its 2017 Indoor Track & Field All-Conference Team on Monday, with five Wyoming individuals and one relay team earning all-MW honors.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls earned a total of 11 all-conference accolades at the annual indoor championship meet. The Cowboys’ eight total awards tie for their most since 2007, when they collected nine honors.

Senior Scott Carter was Wyoming’s lone event winner, securing the conference crown in the indoor triple jump for the second straight season. He also finished second in the long jump, marking his second straight season earning all-MW honors in both events. The two all-conference awards give Carter five such indoor awards in his career.

Fellow senior Jordan Charles earned all-MW honors in the 60-meter hurdles for the fourth consecutive season, taking runner-up honors in the event for the second straight year. Charles exits his indoor career with three runner-up finishes and one conference title in the event (2015).

Sophomore middle distance star Bryce Ailshie was one of two Cowboys to earn multiple all-MW accolades, collecting an individual honor with his third-place finish in the 800 meters and also earning an all-conference award with the 4×400-meter relay team that posted a school record of 3 minutes, 13.46 seconds. Ailshie’s individual honor in the 800 meters gives Wyoming an all-conference recipient in the event for the fourth consecutive season.

Redshirt freshmen Jackson Wood and Jace Marx, along with junior Kevin Blackett, all earned their first all-MW honors as part of the first Cowboy 4×400-meter relay team in program history to receive the award. The third-place finish for the Cowboys matches their second-best at the MW indoor championships.

On the women’s side, sophomore Jerayah Davis earned her second and third individual indoor all-MW accolades with runner-up finishes in the 60 meters and long jump. Ja’la Henderson added a third-place finish in the long jump for her second indoor all-conference award.

Davis and Henderson’s 2-3 finish in the long jump marks the first time since 2014 that the Cowgirls have received two individual all-MW awards in one indoor event, as Holly Page and Audra DeStefano were both named to the all-MW team in the 5,000 meters that season. It was the first time that two Cowgirls earned all-MW honors in the long jump at the same MW indoor championship meet.

