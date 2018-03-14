UW Receives Grant to Provide Scholarships to Nontraditional Students

LARAMIE — The offices of Student Educational Opportunity and Nontraditional and Gender Programs at the University of Wyoming have secured a grant to provide need-based scholarships for nontraditional students.

The Daniels Fund has provided $50,000 over two years to provide Boundless Opportunity Scholarships to undergraduate students who are 25 or older with unmet financial need and who can benefit from academic services designed to help them progress toward graduation.

“Boundless Opportunity Scholarships benefit nontraditional students who desire to create a better life by investing in their education,” says Linda Childears, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “As our founder, Bill Daniels, once said, ‘America remains the greatest nation on Earth, where boundless opportunities still exist for each and every one of us.’”

Scholarships will be available beginning fall 2018, and successful applicants may receive up to $2,000 per year. To apply, link to the UW AcademicWorks Scholarship System at https://uwyo.academicworks.com/opportunities/16232.

For more information about the scholarships, email Brian Romero at bromero@uwyo.edu or Pilar Flores at pilar@uwyo.edu.

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program and ethics initiative. Visit www.DanielsFund.org to learn more.