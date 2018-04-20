UW Signing Days Scheduled at Local High Schools in May

SOUTHWEST WYOMING — Local athletes are not the only students who have the opportunity to be recognized for signing on to attend the colleges of their choice.

With the national deadline fast approaching for college enrollment confirmation scheduled Tuesday, May 1, the University of Wyoming Office of Admissions is partnering with Wyoming 4-H to host “UW Signing Days” in high schools across the state.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate high school seniors who chose UW,” says Shelley Dodd, UW admissions director. “UW is excited to welcome this new class of students in the fall.”

UW Signing Days are scheduled across the state and are open to any students who plan to attend UW. For daily updates at local high schools, view the website at www.uwyo.edu/uwe/signingday/.

“There is a lot of excitement associated with UW Signing Days,” Dodd says. “Students have worked hard to get to this point, and we are thrilled they plan to attend UW. There will be a lot of Poke Pride shown across the state.”

Dodd encourages all family members to attend their students’ hometown events.

For more information or hometown updates, call Dodd at (307) 766-4273 or email shelley@uwyo.edu; call Johnathan Despain, state 4-H program coordinator, at (307) 766-5170 or email jdespain@uwyo.edu; or call UW Admissions at (307) 766-5160 or email admissions@uwyo.edu.

