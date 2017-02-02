UW Soccer Adds Seven Signees

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming soccer program is proud to announce the signing of seven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent for the 2017 season. The 2017 class consists of five freshmen and two transfer students, and brings in both regional and international talent.

“We’re very excited about this group and believe that they can help us continue our winning ways,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “The student-athletes we’ve brought in address certain needs of our team, and our expectation is that they help us advance the program and achieve our goal of winning a Mountain West championship.”

Find information about each new Cowgirl below with quotes from Coach Cuadrado.

Morgan McDougal

Highlands Ranch, Colo. | Oklahoma State University

McDougal transferred to Wyoming after completing her sophomore season with Oklahoma State in 2016. She notched two goals and one assist in her 13-game OSU career. In her sophomore campaign, Oklahoma State went 9-9-3 overall and 3-4-1 in the Big 12, one of the toughest conferences in the nation. The Cowgirls were one of six Big 12 teams to earn an invite to the NCAA Tournament.

McDougal captained her Mountain Vista High School team in her senior season, and tallied three goals and six assists. She led her Golden Eagles squad to a Class 5A championship in 2013, and back-to-back state semifinal appearances in 2014 and 2015. McDougal was twice named an all-state performer, and earned MVHS’s Female Athlete of the Year honor in 2015. In 57 career games at Mountain Vista, she recorded 10 goals and 13 assists.

“Our program has been fortunate to add some quality players as transfers, and we are excited to have Morgan contribute to the team as well.”

Madison Barrick

Granite Canyon, Wyo. | Laramie High School

Barrick was a member of the Region II Olympic Development Program team in 2014 and 2015. She also played for the Sockers FC ECNL team in 2014 and 2015, helping them to a national title. Barrick competed for the Eclipse ECNL and Internationals SC ECNL teams, as well.

“Madison is a quality player with good flexibility on the field in terms of where she can play. She has the potential to help in a variety of ways on the field.”

Grace Collins

Littleton, Colo. | Valor Christian High School

Collins is a two-year varsity letterwinner from Valor Christian High School. Last season, she helped her team to a 4A state championship. As a member of her Colorado Rush 98 club team, Collins led the team to a President’s Cup championship in 2012 and 2013 and a finals appearance in 2014.

“Grace is yet another hard working player who can hold the ball when needed. She will add composure to our attack in 2017.”

Riley Furbush

Colorado Springs, Colo. | Thomas B. Doherty High School

Furbush is a three-year member of the Olympic Development Program Region IV team, which won a championship in 2012 and appeared in the championship in 2014. She spent time at the US Soccer Federation Training Center from 2011-14. At Doherty High School, Furbush was a four-year letterwinner and a member of the Colorado Metro League First Team in each of her last three seasons. She also led her Pride Predators 98 club team to four straight state cup championships from 2013-16. The Predators were also USYSA Region IV champions and national championship semifinalists.

“Riley will bring a solid background of high-level goalkeeping to our team. She is a good player with her feet and has solid distribution skills in addition to being a shot stopper.”

Jemma House

Newcastle, Australia | Laramie County Community College

House garnered a long list of accolades during her time at Laramie County Community College. Last season, House was named to the NJCAA All-American First Team for the second year as well as an NSCAA All-American and Region IX Player of the Year. In 2015, she was named the Region IX Freshman of the Year. She was twice named First Team All-Region IX and a member of the NJCAA All-Tournament Team. In her 44 appearances at LCC, she logged 47 goals and 14 assists and helped her team to a third-place finish at the NJCAA National Tournament in 2016.

“Jemma will add to our attack in 2017. She is a proven goal scorer who should complement others on the team well.”

Brooke Miller

New South Wales, Australia | Hunter Sports High School

Miller was a member of the Australian Youth National teams at the U-17 and U-20 levels. She represented her country in the 2015 Asian Cup and the 2016 FFA Cup. Miller helped her high school team win the Bill Turner Cup in 2012 and 2013. She has been a member of the Newcastle Jets of the W League since 2014, and prior to that played for the Jets’ youth programs in 2012 and 2013.

“Brooke is a solid defender who has played at a high level in her youth career. Her organization ability will add to our team.”

Elaine Webber

Brighton, Colo. | Broomfield High School

Webber is a four-year letterwinner at Broomfield High School. She helped her team to the 4A Championship in 2014 and the 5A Championship in 2015 and 2016. As a member of the Broomfield Blast 98 Prestige club team, she led her side to the Colorado State Cup Championship in 2015.

“Elle is a hard working defender who supports her teammates well, and she can take on difficult marking assignments.”

