UW Students Elect New President, Senators

Britan Woody from Mountain View and Corey Vetos from Evanston were among the new University of Wyoming senators.
LARAMIE — University of Wyoming students have elected Seth Jones, a current junior in communications and political science, from Upton, as president of the Associated Students of UW (ASUW).
Alexandra Mulhall, a current junior in political science, from Worland, was elected vice president.
Jones will preside over the student government that oversees a budget of more than $1 million, including funding for a variety of student programs. He also will serve as an ex-officio member of the UW Board of Trustees.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
UW students also elected ASUW senators, who serve on various committees and represent their colleges in budgetary and policy matters affecting all UW students.
Senators, listed by hometown and college represented, are:
- Alexandria, Va. — Maurie Mueller, Arts and Sciences.
- Bayard, Neb. — Catherine Applegate, Agriculture and Natural Resources.
- Buffalo — Sadie Gruntmeir, Business.
- Cheyenne — Derrik Conard, Arts and Sciences; Javaun Garcia, Arts and Sciences; Clarissa Lyle, Arts and Sciences; Sean Rooney, Law; and Jason Wilkins, Education.
- Evanston — Corey Vetos, Arts and Sciences.
- Frisco, Colo. — Duncan Roberts, Agriculture and Natural Resources.
- Gillette — Wendy Hungerford, Education; and Maria Swartz, Business.
- Grand Junction, Colo. — Wade Woodward, Health Sciences.
- Greybull — Hannah Good, Arts and Sciences; and Anna Savage, Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
- Johnstown, Colo. — Luke Plumb, Law.
- Lakewood, Colo. — Dusten Strock, Education.
- La Mesa, Calif. — Jalynn Van Baalen, Engineering and Applied Science.
- Laramie — Alex Gunter, Business; Venkat Madhyanam, Engineering and Applied Science; Qawi Rahmaan, Business; and Lucas Regnell, Health Sciences.
- Littleton, Colo. — Kyriessa Lane, Arts and Sciences.
- Longmont, Colo. — Anastasia Marchese, Health Sciences.
- Modesto, Calif. — John Houghton, Arts and Sciences.
- Mount Vernon, Wash. — Ottey Weidenbach, Agriculture and Natural Resources.
- Mountain View — Britan Woody, Engineering and Applied Science.
- Parker, Colo. — Connor Leyshon, Engineering and Applied Science.
- Rogers, Ark. — Ryan Brooks, Arts and Sciences.
- Taylorstown, Va. — Brant Lindsey, Arts and Sciences.
- Ten Sleep — Matthew Hoffman, Engineering and Applied Science.
- Todd Creek, Colo. — Jordyn Cox, Health Sciences.