UW Sweeps Lateral Jumps on First Day of CU Open

BOULDER, Colo. – The University of Wyoming track & field team swept the lateral jumps events on the first day of the Colorado Open in Boulder, Colo., at the University of Colorado’s brand new Indoor Practice Facility. Scott Carter and Day Timberman came away with wins in the men’s and women’s triple jump, respectively, while Caleb Seeton and Ja’la Henderson triumphed in the men’s and women’s long jump.

Henderson made a breakthrough by clearing 20 feet in the long jump for the first time in her career, posting a mark of 20 feet, 0.5 inches for the win. “That doesn’t happen very often,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill following Friday’s action. For a female long jumper, the 20-foot barrier is very prestigious. It’s nice to get past that, so now we can set our goals higher.”

Jerayah Davis was sixth in the women’s long jump, leaping 18-3.75. On the men’s side, Seeton posted a mark of 22-5.75 for the victory. Robert Creager finished 11th with a mark of 19-2.75.

Reigning Mountain West Men’s Field Athlete of the Week Carter won the men’s triple jump for the fourth time this season, claiming victory in the event by over two feet with a mark of 50-2. Timberman leapt 38-10.5 for her second consecutive win in the event to start her junior campaign.

“It just shows how good Coach [Quincy] Howe is doing with that group,” Berryhill said of the lateral jumps sweep. It’s an area we’ll rely on come conference time.”

Freshman Anissa Warner posted a solid second-place finish in the women’s high jump, leaping 5-5.25.

Lauren Hamilton placed eighth in the women’s seeded mile, crossing the finish line with a raw time of 4 minutes, 54.02 seconds. “Lauren really put herself in the mix with some really good runners,” Berryhill said. “Mentally, it was a huge step for her.”

At Washington State, Emelda Malm-Annan won the women’s weight throw yet again with a mark of 58-10. Kirk Unland took second in the men’s weight throw, tossing 57-0.25. Hap Frketich was fourth, throwing 54-0. “It was a solid meet for the young Pokes competing up at a Pac-12 competition, and good experience for the future,” throws coach Paul Barrett said.

Wyoming continues to compete at the Colorado Open on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. MT with the men’s shot put and men’s 5,000 meters.

