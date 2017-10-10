UW Tennis Wraps Up Play at Jon Messick Invite

LARAMIE– The Cowgirl tennis team concluded play on Sunday morning at the Jon Messick Invite in Ft. Collins.



Doubles Teams Have Success

“We played pretty good doubles today and played our style,” head coach Dean Clower said.

“Milka (Genkova) and Ana (Tkachenko) came out on a mission in singles and it was good to see two sophomores playing our style of tennis from the first point. We have a lot to work on in a short period this week to be ready for regionals.”

Milka Genkova and Magdalena Stencel earned a hard fought win, 7-6 (7-2), over Maty Cancini and Regina Espindola of Iowa State, while Harsha Challa and Ana Tkachenko defeated Emma Corwin and Emily Kolbow of Colorado State, 6-3.

Genkova and Tkachenko Win

Genkova defeated Emily Luetschwager of CSU 6-4, 6-2 followed by Tkachenko with a straight set win, 6-4, 6-4, against Ekaterina Repina of Iowa State.

Challa dropped a 6-2, 6-1 match against Erin Freeman followed by Stencel with a tough three-set loss, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), against Priscilla Palermo.



Up Next

The Cowgirls will be back in action on Wednesday as they begin play at the ITA Mountain Regional Tournament. The matches are set to be played in Salt Lake City.