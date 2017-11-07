UW Ties for 12th Place, McCullough Posts Top-20 Finish in Hawai’i

LARAMIE– The Cowboy golf team battled through windy conditions and posted a final-round score of 305 (+21) at the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic on Sunday, concluding the fall season by tying for 12th place in the team standings with a 54-hole score of 873 (+21).

McCullough Was UW’s Top Finisher

Posting a three-over 74 on Sunday, Senior Drew McCullough was the top Cowboy finisher as he tied for 18th with a tournament tally of 210 (-3).

“You had to battle in this tournament, and Drew (McCullough) did it,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said following the trip to Maui. “This ought to give him some long-term confidence.

“There were gnarly conditions yesterday and today with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. We played a pretty good tournament. The boys will derive a lot of experience from this event.”



McCullough Had a Strong Start

McCullough eagled the par-five, 460-yard sixth hole, his third hole of the day, to get off to a strong start. He played solid the rest of the day, rattling off a string of seven pars on the back nine at the Royal Ka’anapali Course at the Ka’anapali Golf Club.

It was the fourth top-20 finish of the season for the Richland, Wash., native, who is currently ranked the No. 77 men’s Division I golfer in the nation by Golfstat.



Murdock Second Top Cowboy Finisher

Junior John Murdock, currently ranked No. 8 in the nation by Golfstat, carded a 77 (+6) on Sunday to finish as the next Cowboy on the individual leaderboard with a tournament score of 222 (+9).

Murdock tied for 69th place, while seniors Glenn Workman and Arron Lickteig each collected a share of 72nd with 54-hole scores of 223 (+10). Workman fired a 76 (+5) on Sunday, while Lickteig shot 78 (+7).



Other UW Performances

Sophomore Dan Starzinski, playing as an individual, joined Workman and Lickteig with a share of 72nd place after a 77 (+6) on Sunday.

Freshman Carl Underwood posted the Cowboys’ second-best round on Sunday, signing for a 75 (+4) to continue his ascent on the individual leaderboard.

After a tough first round, Underwood was three-over through the final two rounds to tie for 94th place at 228 (+15). Senior Quintin Pope tied for 87th place, carding a 79 (+8) on Sunday to finish at 225 (+12).



Up Next

With the fall season now complete, the Brown and Gold will have a break from competition before returning to the links in February. The Cowboys will play their first of six spring tournaments Feb. 16-18 in Palm Desert, Calif., as they host the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate.

Wyoming Results

T18. Drew McCullough: 63+73+74 = 210 (-3)

T69. John Murdock: 73+72+77 = 222 (+9)

T72. Glenn Workman: 75+72+76 = 223 (+10)

T72. Arron Lickteig: 72+73+78 = 223 (+10)

T72. Dan Starzinski (I): 72+74+77 = 223 (+10)

T87. Quintin Pope: 70+76+79 = 225 (+12)

T94. Carl Underwood (I): 83+70+75 = 228 (+15)



Top Five in Team Standings

1. LSU: 268+275+278 = 821 (-31)

2. South Carolina: 268+279+281 = 828 (-24)

3. California: 266+280+283 = 829 (-23)

4. Kansas: 277+275+281 = 833 (-19)

5. Houston: 275+283+284 = 842 (-10)