UW to Host Business Innovation Summit April 26-27

LARAMIE — Business leaders and entrepreneurs are invited to the University of Wyoming Business Innovation Summit Thursday and Friday, April 26-27.

The summit is a place for UW students to present the work they have done with businesses across the state and country, and for business leaders and entrepreneurs to learn about partnership opportunities.

“The Business Innovation Summit takes place twice a year. As part of our classes, Department of Management and Marketing faculty have students work with businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Corey Billington, professor of practice and head of UW’s new Business Creation Factory.

For example, Billington teaches MBA entrepreneurship and undergraduate entrepreneurship.

In his classes, students participate in expert-based projects and startup-based projects. Working with businesses on these projects provides students with real-world experience.

At the same time, the work helps businesses prosper and exposes talented UW students to business leaders.

Other faculty members have their students work with businesses in supply chain, procurement, human resources, strategy and marketing.

“During the summit, students present the experiential learning that we do in the department,” Billington says. “People who are interested in working with us come, and then they get to see the work that’s been done, and they get to meet with people who have worked with us.”

Students have helped businesses on a variety of projects, including designing a new nonprofit organization, diversifying services, engaging millennials and streamlining event lodging.

Businesses the students have worked with include smaller companies such as Timberline Hospitalities, Bright Agrotech, Camp Guernsey, Wyoming Rescue Mission, Tough Guys, CPA Group of Laramie and HopeHearth, as well as large companies including Apple, Walmart and Anadarko.

On April 26, summit attendees can schedule a meeting with College of Business faculty members to learn about the latest research in business excellence and discuss their companies’ business challenges and potential partnership projects.

Attendees also can meet other participants and attend the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition.

On April 27, an estimated 30 projects will be presented, with a question-and-answer session as well. Weston Smith, former chief financial officer of HealthSouth, will speak during a catered lunch, and attendees can interview students for future internships or paid positions.

The event has a registration fee of $150 per attendee.

For more information on this and future innovation summits, email the UW Innovation, Strategy and Entrepreneurship Network at uwise@uwyo.edu.