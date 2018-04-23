UW to Host Symposium on Drone Technologies in May

LARAMIE — Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or drones, will discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium at the University of Wyoming May 30-31.

The 2018 Wyoming UAV Symposium will take place at the UW Conference Center, 2229 Grand Ave. This is the second such symposium held at UW; the first took place in 2016.

“We’re excited to host the second biannual UAV Symposium, where experts from industry, government agencies and academia will come together to share updates on recent developments and trends in unmanned aerial vehicles — and their opportunities and challenges for various applications,” says Paddington Hodza, acting director of UW’s Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center (WyGISC).

“Since the first symposium, numerous advances have taken place in drone and sensor technologies. We’re looking forward to talks on advances in areas of natural resources, energy, environment and others, along with new ways to collect and process drone imagery,” says Ramesh Sivanpillai, research scientist at WyGISC.

Drone specialists from government agencies, private companies and academia in Wyoming, Colorado and beyond will provide insights about drone data acquisition and processing. Additionally, Hexagon Geospatial Inc., Aerial Solutions of Wyoming and other companies will showcase their products and services.

Along with WyGISC, symposium sponsors include the College of Engineering and Applied Science; the School of Energy Resources; the Biodiversity Institute; the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management; the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; the Department of Botany; UW Extension; the Science Initiative; the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station; the Department of Geography; the Office of Research and Economic Development; the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium; and EPSCoR Wyoming.

For more information or to register, go to www.uwyo.edu/wygisc/uav_symposium/uav_2018.html.

Additional information also is available by emailing Sivanpillai at sivan@uwyo.edu or Hodza at phodza@uwyo.edu.