UW Tracksters Return to Boulder for CU Invitational

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming track & field team continues its outdoor season this weekend, returning to Boulder, Colorado, for the CU Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

It will be the second trip to Boulder for the Wyoming tracksters this outdoor season after the Pokes opened the outdoor campaign with the Jerry Quiller Classic at Potts Track.



Henderson Leads the MW in Long and Triple Jump

The Pokes are coming off a successful trip to Greeley, Colorado, that saw the team collect 10 event victories at the Tom Benich Invite.



Junior jumper Ja’la Henderson stayed ablaze by crushing the program record for the women’s outdoor triple jump, recording a mark of 43 feet, 0.5 inches (13.12 meters).

Henderson even recorded a jump of 13.04 meters into a strong headwind, which proved to be her second-best jump on Saturday. She won the event by well over four feet, continuing her absolutely dominant 2017-18 season.

The Dayton, Ohio native leads the Mountain West for both lateral jumps events, while she is ranked fifth in the nation for the triple jump.



UW Has Four of the Top Nine Hammer Throwers in the MW

While Henderson dominates the lateral jumps, Wyoming also has a strong foothold in the conference standings for the men’s hammer throw. Four of the top nine spots in the league rankings currently belong to the Brown and Gold.

Wyoming’s throws bros hold the top two spots, as senior Damon Unland has a commanding lead at 197-10 while his younger brother Kirk posted a new personal best of 188-5 at the Tom Benich Invitational.

Garrett Lynch threw 169-6 in the first hammer throw competition of his career on Saturday, good for eighth in the conference, while Hap Frketich tossed a PR of 166-8 on Saturday and is ranked ninth.



Faure Leads the Conference in the 800 Meter Run

The UW distance crew is also coming off a huge day in Greeley, as the Pokes swept the 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters and 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Additionally, the Cowboys took three of the top six spots in the men’s 800 meters and currently have three of the top four runners in the conference for the event.

Junior Ricky Faure has the conference lead after an altitude-adjusted time of 1 minute, 49.79 seconds in Greeley, while Bryce Ailshie’s adjusted 1:50.86 on Saturday puts him third. Senior Calum Kepler is ranked right behind Ailshie in the league standings with an adjusted time of 1:53.04.



Edmonds is No. 9 on UW’s All-Time List in the Women’s 200 Meter

Junior Jordan Edmonds is a Cowgirl to watch this weekend after continuing her breakout 2017-18 season with a solid performance in Greeley.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native etched her name on the UW all-time list for the women’s outdoor 200 meters, checking in at No. 9 all-time at 24.02 seconds. Edmonds is currently ranked eighth in the MW for both the 100 meters and 200 meters.



How to Stay Updated

The CU Invitational will begin Friday at 3 pm MT with a handful of field events, while Saturday’s full slate of track & field action will get going at 11 am MT. Follow along with live results at the link above and on twitter at @wyo_track.