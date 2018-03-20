UW Women’s Studies Professor to Speak on The Gender Wage Gap in Wyoming

Gendered Economy: The Gender Wage Gap in Wyoming

Women’s Studies Professor from UW will speak on this pressing issue.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – March 20th, 2018

Western Wyoming Community College will host Gendered Economy: The Gender Wage Gap in Wyoming, a presentation by Dr. Cathy Connolly on March 29th, 2018 at 7:00PM in Room 1302.

Dr. Cathy Connolly, Professor of Women’s Studies at the University of Wyoming and Minority Leader of the Wyoming House of Representatives, will be speaking on the pressing issue of the gender wage gap in the state of Wyoming. Dr. Connolly represents Wyoming’s thirteenth district, encompassing the city of Laramie serves as a member of the State Department of Workforce Services’ wage gap policy group; and has authored several articles on the subject of gender and sexuality in Wyoming.

While Wyoming has traditionally provided opportunity for young persons to move directly from high school or college into jobs with the energy industry, in a recent interview with Casper Star Tribune Cathy Connolly noted that twelve-hour shifts in mines make it nearly impossible for women to accept natural resources jobs if they have children. ‘I would argue that is the illusion of choice, that isn’t a real choice,’ she said.

In 2017, Wyoming had the worst gender pay gap out of all fifty states. NerdWallet (https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/studies/new-york-women-wage-gap-retirement-savings/) released a study that found women in Wyoming made just 64 cents for every $1 a local man earned – about 16 cents below the national average of 80 cents for every man’s $1. The gender pay gap is a nation-wide concern; however, as the state ranking lowest for equal pay, it’s a more pressing issue.

The event is sponsored by the Western Wyoming Community College Historical Society, The Alan K. Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership, Wyoming Humanities Council, WWCC History Department, and the Outlaw Inn.

The event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend. For more information or questions regarding this event, please contact Dr. Mark Neels, Assistant Professor of History at Western via email mneels@westernwyoming.edu or by phone at (307) 382-1771.

Join the event on Facebook.