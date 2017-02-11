UW Wraps Up First Day of Don Kirby Invite

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of Wyoming track & field team concluded action at the first day of the Don Kirby Invite on Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Sophomore Ja’la Henderson highlighted Wyoming’s night with a top-10 finish in the women’s long jump, leaping 19 feet, 6.25 inches to finish second among Mountain West participants.

Sophomore Jerayah Davis also competed in the long jump, posting a mark of 18-6 to finish 19th overall. On the men’s side of the long jump, seniors Scott Carter and Caleb Seeton finished back-to-back in 22nd and 23rd, respectively, with marks of 22-9 and 22-8.

Jordan Charles was the lone competitor to circle the 200-meter banked track for the Pokes on Friday night. The senior took 41st in the prelims of the men’s 200-meter dash, posting a time of 22.19 seconds.

Charles will start things off for the Pokes on Saturday as he hits the track for the semifinals of the men’s 60-meter hurdles at 10:15 a.m. MT. The final individual track event with Wyoming competitors will be the women’s 800 meters, which begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Stay tuned to @wyo_track for updates.

