Van Der Ploeg Earns MW Tennis Player of the Week honors

LARAMIE – For the first time in her career, Wyoming tennis player Tessa van Der Ploeg has been selected the Mountain West Player of the Week for matches played through Feb. 7. It’s the first time since Magdalena Stencel on March 25, 2015 that a Cowgirl tennis player has been awarded such honors.

van Der Ploeg, a sophomore from Leeuwarden, the Netherlands went 5-0 overall last week helping the Cowgirls to wins over Creighton (7-0) and North Dakota (7-0), plus a loss against Nebraska (6-1). She defeated Katherine Nelsen of Creighton, 6-0, 6-0, Jeannie Lozowski of Nebraska, 6-1, 6-2 and Mimi Yunker of North Dakota, 6-2, 6-1. She and partner Elisa Koonik beat Miller and Embree of Creighton, 6-2, and Kasilingham and Lee of North Dakota, 6-0.

She is currently 8-5 overall and on a five-match winning streak in dual action. In doubles play, she and Koonik are 10-4 overall and 3-0 this spring.

The Cowgirls are currently 4-2 overall. Wyoming will host its first match of the spring on Saturday against the Montana State Bobcats. The match is set for 1 p.m. MT at the UW Indoor Tennis Courts.

