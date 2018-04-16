Vaughn’s Hiring a Rock Springs Service Dispatcher

Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. is looking for a talented and eager individual to fill a full-time service dispatcher position in Rock Springs.

Position Summary

The Service Dispatcher position will maintain the service technicians’ daily schedules and dispatch them as service calls are completed. This position will maintain customer databases with current information, and practice clear and concise communications with department managers, employees, and customers. The Service Dispatcher will assist in accounting where necessary, and shall prepare service invoices and timecards for processing.

Key Responsibilities

Answers the phone and provides assistance to customers and staff.

Provides assistance to walk-in customers.

Works closely with the Service Manager.

Schedules and coordinates all service calls as they are received.

Sets up new customers and sites in company software system as needed.

Maintains the dispatch board/schedule and forecasts workloads for days and weeks ahead.

Maintains maintenance agreements, including scheduling and billing.

Ensures customer history files are entered and up to date in company software program.

Invoices all service work orders in a timely and accurate manner.

Maintains an orderly filing system.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Knowledge & Skills

Ability to work with frequent interruptions while remaining on task.

Accuracy and attention to detail is required.

Strong history of reliability, confidentiality, and conscientious work habits.

Knowledge in HVAC/Plumbing service industry preferred.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, specifically Excel and Word.

Proficient in using various types of office equipment.

Ability to organize and prioritize effectively.

Excellent communication and customer service skills.

Education & Experience

Associate degree in business or related field.

3+ years of related experience in dispatching.

Physical Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions for this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the individual will be required to multitask. The employee will also be required to speak, listen, read, and use a computer simultaneously during their scheduled shift. Individuals will be required to be mobile throughout the building.

Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co.

Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. was established in 1963 and provides services to Rock Springs and the surrounding areas. They are a plumbing and heating contractor and service company that has developed a solid reputation of providing quality service at competitive prices. We employ 40 people on average and the health and welfare of our employees is important to us. Therefore, we take pride in our great benefits package.

Vaughn’s Mission

Our mission is to improve the well-being of our customers by providing superior quality services and competitive pricing while ensuring we create a safe and enjoyable work environment for our employees.

