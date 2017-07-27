0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW · SPONSORED

Vaughn’s Hiring Full-Time Accounting Assistant

Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. is looking for a talented and eager individual to fill a full-time Accounting Assistant position.

Apply Today!

Apply in person or submit resumes to vph@vphwyo.com.

Primary Responsibilities:

  • Processing and entering data into the company specific accounting system
  • Assisting the accounting manager with AP/AR, payroll, and dispatching
  • Assisting with other duties and projects as needed.
    .

Candidates Should Have:

  • Great customer service and communication skills
  • 2 or more years of accounting experience
  • Be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office including Excel
  • The ability to work in a deadline driven environment
    .

Benefits Include:

  • Medical
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • 401(K)
  • Profit Sharing
  • Paid Vacation & Holidays
    .

Preferred Qualification:

  • A 4-year degree in accounting, finance, or similar field

 

Apply Today

Candidates may apply in person or submit resumes to vph@vphwyo.com.

*Deadline for applications is August 5, 2017.

Apply In Person at:

1130 Signal Drive
Rock Springs, WY 82901

.

VISIT Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Website.
.
FOLLOW Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating on Facebook.

 

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: