Vaughn’s Hiring Full-Time Accounting Assistant

Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. is looking for a talented and eager individual to fill a full-time Accounting Assistant position.

Apply in person or submit resumes to vph@vphwyo.com.

Primary Responsibilities:

Processing and entering data into the company specific accounting system

Assisting the accounting manager with AP/AR, payroll, and dispatching

Assisting with other duties and projects as needed.

Candidates Should Have:

Great customer service and communication skills

2 or more years of accounting experience

Be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office including Excel

The ability to work in a deadline driven environment

Benefits Include:

Medical

Dental

Vision

401(K)

Profit Sharing

Paid Vacation & Holidays

Preferred Qualification:

A 4-year degree in accounting, finance, or similar field

Candidates may apply in person or submit resumes to vph@vphwyo.com.

*Deadline for applications is August 5, 2017.

Apply In Person at:

1130 Signal Drive

Rock Springs, WY 82901

