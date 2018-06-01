Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Hiring HVAC Service Technician

Summary/Objective
The HVAC Service Technician is primarily responsible for performing installs, repairs and maintenance to a variety of equipment including, but not limited to: refrigeration, air conditioning, electric motors, heating units, heat pumps, hermetic compressors, boilers, intake and exhaust fans, economizers and humidifiers.
This position must be well organized and professional in appearance. The HVAC Service Technician will work closely with the Service Dispatcher, Service Manager, Purchasing Director, Outside Sales, HVAC Sales, Project Managers, and HVAC Installers as needed.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
- Carries out and follows through with company core values and mission statement.
- Strives to ensure quality work at a fair and reasonable price.
- Shows care and confidence in their service work.
- Keeps a positive and energetic attitude and maintains a willing-to-learn attitude for constant growth and prosperity.
- Accurately diagnoses system problems in a timely and efficient manner.
- Makes it a point to keep customers up to date with job progress.
- Maintains a strong understanding of applicable local and international mechanical, plumbing, and fuel gas building codes.
- Continually strives to learn and master the systems and products being serviced.
Knowledge & Skills:
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills.
- Must be self-motivated & punctual.
- Must be able to manage multiple tasks and have excellent follow up skills with Customers, Purchasing Director, Project Managers, and Sales Personnel.
- Must be professional and polished in appearance and speech.
- Must be organized and attendant on a daily basis.
Education and Experience Requirements:
- At least 5 years of field experience in furnace and air conditioning service
- NATE Certification in HVAC Service
- Wyoming (WAM) Journeyman HVAC License
- EPA Refrigeration Certification
- Wyoming Limited Low Voltage HVAC License
- Must have a valid driver’s license
Essential Physical Requirements:
The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions for this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the individual will be required to multitask. The employee will also be required to speak, listen, read, and drive a vehicle during their scheduled shift. Individuals must be able to stand or walk for long periods of time during a regular work day; use arms and hands to reach for, handle, and manipulate objects; lift and carry materials weighing 50 to 100 pounds; climb up and down ladders, scaffolds, and other climbing devises; carry tools and equipment; work while in stooped, kneeling, crouched, and crawling positions; work with and around sharp objects, and be able to see naturally or with correction to safely perform designated tasks on project(s) at all stages.
To Apply:
Visit their website and click on the “Employment” tab.
Resumes and letters of intent will be accepted through June 15, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.
Contact
Gavin Cross 1130 Signal Dr. Phone: 307.362.7550
Email: gavinc@vphwyo.com