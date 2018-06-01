Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Hiring HVAC Service Technician

Essential Physical Requirements:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions for this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the individual will be required to multitask. The employee will also be required to speak, listen, read, and drive a vehicle during their scheduled shift. Individuals must be able to stand or walk for long periods of time during a regular work day; use arms and hands to reach for, handle, and manipulate objects; lift and carry materials weighing 50 to 100 pounds; climb up and down ladders, scaffolds, and other climbing devises; carry tools and equipment; work while in stooped, kneeling, crouched, and crawling positions; work with and around sharp objects, and be able to see naturally or with correction to safely perform designated tasks on project(s) at all stages.