Vehicle Drives Into Green River, Prompts River Rescue

GREEN RIVER — A vehicle drove into the Green River near the boat ramp at Stratton Meyers park this afternoon, prompting a river rescue.

According to the Radio Network who was on the scene, at about 3:45 pm, local authorities were called to the Stratton Meyers boat ramp concerning a car that had been driven in the river about 100 yards downstream from the boat ramp.

The woman driving the car was rescued from the car and appeared to be uninjured.

Two volunteer firefighters donned special gear, entered the river (flowing up to their waist) and pulled the woman from the driver’s side door.

The water flowed over most of the hood portion of the car, but was not going through the driver side window. The woman’s name was not released, but she was taken to get medical attention.

Wyoming Highway Patrol, Green River Fire Department, Green River Police, and Castle Rock EMT’s responded to the call.

Updates as we get them.