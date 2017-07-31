Verna Beutel Wunneburger (July 17, 1925 – July 24, 2017)

GREEN RIVER – Verna Beutel Wunneburger, 92, of Green River, passed away July 24, 2017, at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 17, 1925, in Brown County, Illinois, the daughter of Hayes Ferrell and Lula Hunsaker Ferrell. Verna married John Beutel in December of 1939 in Marion County, Missouri. They were later divorced.

She married Elwood “Tex” Wunneburger. He preceded her in death December 19, 1989.

Verna had worked as a waitress and cashier at the Teton Restaurant at Little American for many years. She was a charter member of the previous Castle Rock Gem & Mineral Club in Green River, serving as secretary-treasurer for two years and Vice President in 1989.

During WWII, Verna worked for various companies manufacturing products for use by the soldiers such as shoes, boots, gas masks. She had also been a representative for the Nabisco Co. for a short period.

Verna loved fishing, rock hunting, and hunting for moose, deer, and antelope.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law and best friend Twyla Beutel of Green River; grandchildren Brian J Beutel and wife Holly of Green River and Bradley J. Beutel and wife Colleen of Florida; great-grandchildren Karson, Sydney and Brynley Beutel of Green River; Christopher and Caden Beutel of New York, and London Beutel of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son James Beutel, four brothers and four sisters.

Graveside services and inurnment will be held 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

