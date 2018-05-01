Veterans Encouraged to Attend “VA Benefits Town Hall” in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Veterans, their families, and survivors in Rock Springs and surrounding

areas are invited to participate in a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) town hall discussion to hear the latest on VA benefit programs and provide their own feedback on benefits and services provided by VA.

VA’s Denver Regional Benefits Office is inviting public participation in the town hall on May 2 to be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The event is hosted by the Wyoming Veterans Commission.

The meeting is open to all members of the public, including Congressional stakeholders, Veterans Service Organizations, state and local governmental and non-governmental organizations, and other community partners.

The Denver Regional Office has jurisdiction over Colorado and Wyoming, and is one of 56 around the country which provides a wide array of financial benefits to eligible Veterans and their families, such as disability compensation for service-related injuries or illnesses, income-based pension for wartime Veterans and their survivors, education, vocational rehabilitation and employment, home loan, and life insurance benefits.

Benefit claim representatives will be on hand to assist Veterans personally during the town hall with questions or issues related to their individual claims or other VA benefits.

Representatives from the Rock Springs VA Clinic will be available for questions on healthcare-related issues.