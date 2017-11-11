Veterans’ Reflections

Green River City Councilman Ted Barney served in in the U.S. Army from Feb. 18, 1987 to Feb. 2, 1996.

One of my mentors, professors in college who taught me a lot when I was in college, he said when you have a decision in life, a lot of people take the pros and cons of a and the pros and cons of b, and they decide what choice to make. He said don’t do that. Take the pros of a, the pros of b and figure out a c that accomplishes all the pros. So when I finished my Bachelors degree, my major was in psychology, all the graduate schools I wanted to go to required a foreign language, so my choice was to stay in school, pay somebody to teach me a foreign language, but by that time I also had a family that I had to support. By going into Military Intelligence, I went in with a guarantee to going the the language school. And while I was in the military, I ended up being qualified in six foreign languages,” ~ Ted Barney .

Ed Paisley, Green River, served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963, as an electrician.

I went in the day I turned 17.” ~ Ed Paisley .

Gary Paisley was drafted 1963 to serve in Vietnam as a para trooper.

Duane Crider was drafted into the military and served in the artillery in the Army from 1966 to 1968.

Rodger Lundgren served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966. He was a Crane Operator in Korea dispatching bombs and missiles left in the field of battle following the Korean War.

David Wenig, Rock Springs, served in the Marine Corps from 2000 to 2004.

I was a combat engineer, and I served for several reasons. I wanted to serve my country, and I wasn’t ready to go start my college career yet. I was wanting to be able to earn my own way to getting my education, so I saw service in the Marine Corps as a win-win-win situation. I see how much the Corps helped to make me the man I am today. If I could do it all again, I wouldn’t hesitate for an instant.” ~ David Wenig

Doug Rodda, Rock Springs, served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. He was a construction electrician in the Seabeas, which is the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion.

I signed up because it was just the thing I had to do. I figured it was better than where I was headed. ~ Doug Rodda

Leonard Merrell, Rock Springs, served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973. He served in Germany with the Air Defense Artillary as a personnel records clerk.

I got drafted after five years of college. I was unmarried. The term at the time was two years. I was scared of being an infantry man so I signed up for specialty school but they wouldn’t let me, but I knew how to type so I typed up Article 15’s and witness statements. I had a lot of fun over there. I graduated as an E-5. ~ Leonard Merrell

Regis Mehaz served as a medic in the Army from 1963 to 1965.

They took me out of Basic. Took me over to Ft. Sam Houston Medical School in Texas and that’s where they train all the nurses and medics, so that was my best time, had a different date every night. That was my best time in the service, the rest of it was hell.” ~ Regis Mehaz

Jon Stocco served in the Infantry in the Army from 1968 to 1969. Stocco went to Bangcock, Thailand for his R & R during his time.

You could write home on a C Rations box lid. You could write a letter on it and send it home.” ~ Jon Stocco

Mike Kinniburgh served in the Army Infantry from 1969 to 1970. Kinniburgh went to Sydney, Australia for his R & R.

“I wrote home to my mom and she saved all my letters, and when I got home, I thought I was writing about all kinds of stuff, and every single letter was about ‘Everything’s fine, send food.” ~ Mike Kinniburgh

Neldon Brady served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1970.

They promised me I would get my GED. I went to basic for six months, then they sent me straight to Vietnam, I was there a year then I came home, and I asked them what to do to get my GED and they said ‘Well, if you reenlist we’ll get that for you,’ and I said, ‘No thank you.’ So I went over to Western Wyoming and got it.” ~ Neldon Brady .

Roy Hansen served in the United States Navy as a Signalman, and served in the Wyoming Army National Guard as a Bridge Crew Member, from 1996 to 2005.