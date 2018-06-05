Victor Joseph Zumpfe, Jr. (August 15, 1961 – June 3, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Victor Joseph Zumpfe Jr. 56, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at his home. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Driggs, Idaho.

He was born on August 15, 1961 in Crete, Nebraska, the son of Victor Joseph Zumpfe Sr. and Patricia Phelan.

Mr. Zumpfe attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was married to Katrina Kellog in Green River, Wyoming in 1992. She preceded him in death in 2017.

Mr. Zumpfe was a carpenter for over 30 years and he retired in 2015.

His interests included fishing, reading, hunting and spending time with family. He had a huge heart and was very intelligent and quick witted.

Survivors include his two brothers, Jesse Zumpfe and wife Chrissie of Big Piney, Wyoming and Dustin Zumpfe and wife Karen of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one uncle, three aunts, several cousins, one nephew, three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Emil Axescmidt and his parents.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 404 Cook Drive, Rock Sprngs, Wyoming.

