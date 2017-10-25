Video Weather Briefing: Cold And Wind On The Way

WYOMING — A video weather briefing via the National Weather Service for the plethora of active weather including fire danger, high wind, snow and sharply colder temperatures that’s on its way.
- Previous story Wyoming Swimming and Diving to Host Duals Against CSU and Air Force
- Next story Pinedale Game Wardens Report Slow Deer Hunting Season
ADVERTISING
-
EVENTS
#WHYoming
- #WHYoming: Annie Fletcher
- #WHYoming: Chad Banks
- #WHYoming: David Lee Gutierrez
- #WHYoming: Bitter Sweet Bombshells
- #WHYoming: Shane Steiss
ADVERTISING
#FromTheStork
- Birth Announcement: Kinzlee Jean Soderlund
- Birth Announcement: Dean Ransom Musick
- Birth Announcement: Everhett Warren Cox
SIGN UPReceive a daily email of the top stories on SweetwaterNOW with the Wake-Up Call.