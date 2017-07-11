Vietnam Veterans Reunite in Rock Springs After 47 Years

ROCK SPRINGS — At the Rock Springs American Legion this afternoon, six men from across the country who had served in the Vietnam War met, most of them after not seeing one another for 47 years.

.

.

“Most of us were 19 or 20 when we went out there,” said Ernie Gurthrie, who is from Lincolnton, Georgia. Those are his hands on the main photo above as he looks at a photo of himself in the Vietnam jungle with his finger on the trigger. “That’s telling about how it was over there.”

The other veterans who met today included Bill Rossetti of Rock Springs; Jerry Lenox of Oskaloosa, Iowa; Bill Woziak of Kerrville, Texas; Paul Steinmetz of Lincoln Nebraska; and Dave Uhlenhake of Decorah, Iowa.

They were all from the 23rd Infantry Division, most of them serving around 1970.

.

Walking Point in Vietnam

The men told stories of being on patrol as infantry. The man walking in front was known as the Point Man.

Guthrie said he often walked point, where it was his job to spot ambushes and booby traps.

“I don’t know if I was really good at it or really lucky, but I never led us into any ambushes,” Guthrie said.

.

.

Meeting in Rock Springs

The men were able to come together because of a list of the men’s names and addresses Lenox had mailed home to his mother in 1970. His mother had put the document in a metal box and they found it many years later.

.

.

The contact list was created because they were heading into a place known as Antenna Valley, where there was a very small survival rate. Some of them were not expected to return. “They gave us about a 2% rate to come back,” said Lenox. “We was supposed to get our ass kicked really heavy out there.”

As it turned out, the group never lost a man to bullets. They did lose some to booby traps and there was once incident where a mortar explosion killed 38 men at once.

The men chose to meet in Rock Springs because Bill Rossetti of Rock Springs isn’t able to travel. So the other men came to him.

.