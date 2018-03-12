Virginia Tominc (August 27, 1927 – March 9, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Virginia Tominc, 90, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Star Valley Care Center surrounded by her family. A resident of Rock Springs for 70 years and former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming she died following a two-month long illness.

Mrs. Tominc was born August 27, 1927, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the daughter of Arthur Herman Roeseler and Gertrude Nellie Roberts Roeseler.

She attended schools in Cheyenne, Wyoming and graduated from the Cheyenne Central High School with the class of 1945. Mrs. Tominc obtained her nursing degree at St. Josephs College.

Mrs. Tominc married Frank Tominc in Rock Springs, Wyoming, June 25, 1949. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2006.

Mrs. Tominc was employed at Western Wyoming Community College as a Nursing Professor for thirty years retiring in 1990. She was a licensed registered nurse in Sweetwater County serving the community for over forty years.

Her interests included spending time with her family especially her granddaughter, going to the cabin in Boulder Lake, Wyoming, cooking, baking, quilting, knitting, and gardening,

She belonged to the Red Hat Ladies Club, council of Public Assistant to Governor of Wyoming for nine years; Mrs. Tominc was on several committees and belonged to many organizations. She was named Who’s Who in the West for her many accomplishments and positions in the community including a key factor in starting the “Nightingale Tribute” for nurses.

Survivors include one son Greg Tominc of Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming, one brother Thomas Roeseler, four sisters Mary Louis Grady of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Blanche Coburn of Benison, Arizona, Linda Zumbrun Pine Bluffs, Nebraska, Nancy Blenz of Arkansas City, Kansas, granddaughter Chelsie Tominc and husband Stephen Stewart and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Frank Tominc Jr.in 2011 along with two brothers Frank Roeseler and Robert “Bob” Roeseler.

The family of Virginia Tominc respectfully request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Star Valley Care Center, PO Box 615, Afton, Wyoming 83110; Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the charity of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, March 15, 2018. Friends may call on Thursday at the church one hour prior to rosary and Friday at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.