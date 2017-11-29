Visit Santa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum Every Saturday until December 16

ROCK SPRINGS– Santa Claus arrived in Rock Springs last Saturday, November 25, and he will be available at the Rock Springs Historical Museum every Saturday, from 11 am to 2 pm, until December 16.



Event Details

The community is invited to head downtown on the next few Saturdays to visit Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. The visit is free, and while visiting Santa, people can also enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride.



Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride

The ride leaves from the Historic Train Depot, located at 501 S Main St., and are first come, first served.



Face Painting With Santa

Face Painting with Santa will also be taking place at the museum this Saturday, December 2. The face paintings are $5, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Downtown Rock Springs.