Vivian Irene Brannan (August 26, 1938 – June 27, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Vivian Irene Brannan, 79, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Sage View Care Center. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Brannan died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on August 26, 1938 in Rock Springs, the daughter of John and Irene North.

Mrs. Brannan attended schools in Rock Springs and was a Rock Springs High School with the class of 1956. She attended the Parks School of Business in Denver, Colorado and graduated with a Business Degree in November of 1956.

She worked at the Rialto Theater, North Hardware, Teton Van Gas, Yellow Front Stores, National Park Service and the Wyoming Department of Revenue and Taxation for the longest period of time, many called her the “Tax Lady”

She married Thomas H. Brannan on September 21, 1957 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. They had a wonderful family that consisted of three sons; Tom Brannan and wife Gail of Battle Mountain, Nevada, Bob Brannan and wife Rhonda of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mike Brannan and wife Lori of Sugar Land, Texas, two daughters; Barbara Guhl and husband Robert of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Judy Brannan who preceded her in death from an auto accident. Vivian was blessed with seven grandchildren Jennifer, Dillon, Devon, Chester, RJ, Abby and Molly, eight great-grandchildren, a brother Gary North and companion Jeanne Brush of Pasadena, Maryland.

Vivian was active in Rock Springs Women’s Club, Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid, Actors Club and Precinct Committee Woman for Democratic Party and taught 30 girls to twirl batons, where in parades took three First Place awards.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday, July 02, 2018 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

