Voluntary Reduction Incentive Eliminates Need for Layoffs in Green River Schools

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees received a presentation this week from Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo. Some of the facts from the presentation are included.

.

End of school year assessment

The Voluntary Reduction Incentive Plan eliminated the need to do layoffs, Little-Kaumo told board members during her end-of- school-year assessment presentation.

“We try as much as we can to prevent layoffs,” the superintendent said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

However, the VRIP was far from the only accomplishment.

.

Graduation Rate & Other Facts

The graduation rate for Green River High School in 2018 is 91.71%, while the graduation rate at Expedition Academy is 94.44%, Little-Kaumo said.

Moreover, for this year’s seniors, there will be $2,077,938 in scholarship money handed out.

Overall, bus drivers will have totaled approximately 470,000 miles driven this academic year.

So far, 249,398 school meals have been served by Nutrition Services.

.

Truman Elementary, Chrome Books, & Activities

Truman Elementary came in for special mention as one of the top 12 schools in the state of Wyoming as determined by legislative consultants.

Some 85% of students are involved in Activities, Little-Kaumo added.

The District has also invested $541,600 in chrome books for students.

“Amazing things are going on in Green River,” Little-Kaumo said.

.

Preliminary budget in the works

The preliminary appropriations budget for the upcoming school year is pegged at $51,185,644, according to figures from District Business Manager Pete Brandjord, including over $39,832,000 ingeneral appropriations. Board members approved the preliminary budget.