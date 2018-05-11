Voluntary Reduction Incentive Eliminates Need for Layoffs in Green River Schools

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees received a presentation this week from Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo. Some of the facts from the presentation are included.
End of school year assessment
The Voluntary Reduction Incentive Plan eliminated the need to do layoffs, Little-Kaumo told board members during her end-of- school-year assessment presentation.
“We try as much as we can to prevent layoffs,” the superintendent said.
However, the VRIP was far from the only accomplishment.
Graduation Rate & Other Facts
The graduation rate for Green River High School in 2018 is 91.71%, while the graduation rate at Expedition Academy is 94.44%, Little-Kaumo said.
Moreover, for this year’s seniors, there will be $2,077,938 in scholarship money handed out.
Overall, bus drivers will have totaled approximately 470,000 miles driven this academic year.
So far, 249,398 school meals have been served by Nutrition Services.
Truman Elementary, Chrome Books, & Activities
Truman Elementary came in for special mention as one of the top 12 schools in the state of Wyoming as determined by legislative consultants.
Some 85% of students are involved in Activities, Little-Kaumo added.
The District has also invested $541,600 in chrome books for students.
“Amazing things are going on in Green River,” Little-Kaumo said.
Preliminary budget in the works
The preliminary appropriations budget for the upcoming school year is pegged at $51,185,644, according to figures from District Business Manager Pete Brandjord, including over $39,832,000 ingeneral appropriations. Board members approved the preliminary budget.