Volunteers Needed for Annual Cleanup at Government Draw

LANDER– The Fremont County ATV Association and Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office will hold their annual cleanup of public lands on April 28 in the Government Draw area east of Lander.

Partnerships like this are an essential component of the BLM’s priorities of being a good neighbor and practicing shared conservation stewardship on public land.

Volunteers will meet onsite at 9 am. To reach the cleanup site, turn east from Lyons Valley Road onto Coal Mine Road, cross the Little Popo Agie River and continue on Coal Mine Road to the staging area adjacent to the cattle guard.

Volunteers should come prepared with proper clothing, gloves, food and sun screen. Water will be provided.



Litter and Illegal Dumping Impact Government Draw

Fremont County residents enjoy numerous activities in the Government Draw area, especially when other parts of the county are inaccessible or closed.

The area is in close proximity to communities, making it an ideal location for people who want to make a quick trip to their public lands. Unfortunately, litter and illegal dumping impact the area.

Past cleanup efforts in Government Draw, coordinated by the Fremont County ATV Association, have removed cartridges, targets, household waste and appliances.

As a direct result of the cleanups, the BLM has documented less trash and public feedback is increasingly positive. The BLM thanks the ATV association for being active stewards of public lands and encourages all users to support this effort.







How to Keep Public Lands Clean

If people are unable to attend this event, they can still do their part to keep public lands free of trash. People should leave areas cleaner than they found them. Remove targets and collect all spent ammunition before leaving shooting sites.

If people suspect violations, including illegal dumping, do not risk escalating the situation by personally contacting the violator. A safer way to resolve the situation is to write down the license plate information if possible and contact appropriate law enforcement.

People may also call 1-888-358-2310. The BLM offers a $250 reward for information leading to the conviction of any person damaging your public lands in the state of Wyoming.



For More Information

For more information about the cleanup, please contact a Fremont County ATV Association leader: Mary Longtine at 307-840-6757, Ron Cunningham at 307-330-8667 or Ivan Laird at 307-330-6975.