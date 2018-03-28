Waldner House Receives Anonymous $20,000 Donation

ROCK SPRINGS- The Waldner House, owned and operated by the Memorial Hospital Foundation, recently received a $20,000 donation from an anonymous donor.

“This was a great surprise and an extremely thoughtful donation. We are very thankful for such a wonderful gift and would like to truly thank our anonymous donor or donors. This will help ensure that we can provide everything that guests need while staying at the house whether it be daily necessities or upgrading items in the house to improve their experience,” explained the Executive Director of the Foundation, Tiffany Marshall.

Eva Wassen, a nurse in the Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncology Department, added that the Waldner House has made it possible for the cancer center to treat several patients that would have otherwise had to travel daily from places like Kemmerer, Wamsutter, and Pinedale over the winter months.

“We are so very grateful that our patients have a safe, comfortable place to stay in town during their treatments and that they don’t have to worry about the stress of traveling to get here on top of everything else. We are lucky to have the Waldner House because it makes it possible for us to offer patients treatment here rather than having to send them to bigger centers farther away where these types of resources are offered.”

The Waldner House has been operating since January 2017 and has played home away from home for patients visiting as far away as Manilla, Utah to Pinedale, Wyoming.

“We love having patients and their families utilize the house, if we can alleviate even a little stress off of our patient’s experiece, we’ve achieved our goal,” Marshall added.

The house has been in constant use since January 2018 by at least one patient at any given time and currently has reservations through May 2018.

“It’s been a life saver for us- we don’t know what we would have done without it because we would have had to travel back and forth for half the day, every day” explained a patient

currently staying at the home. “It’s so nice and clean, it feels just like home.”

Located approximately a mile away from the hospital, The Waldner House offers a free, like-home feel to patients and their families seeking lodging assistance when traveling to Rock Springs for treatment at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s campus.

For more information on the Waldner House, the Memorial Hospital Foundation, or how to get involved, contact Tiffany Marshall at 307-352-8234.