Walk MS: Green River Aims to Create a Supportive Community and a World Without Multiple Sclerosis

GREEN RIVER—On May 5, an estimated 120 people will participate in Walk MS: Green River at Expedition Island, in which they are expected to raise $20,000 for the Colorado/Wyoming MS (Multiple sclerosis) Society.

Walk MS is a fundraising event that aims to bring people together to advocate for people affected by MS.



Funds Raised Benefit Individuals with MS

“The funds raised by this walk benefits individuals with MS with requests made to the society such as handicap ramps, bathroom modifications, help with medical bills,” Walk MS: Green River committee member Allan Karsky said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The money raised funds support groups and services for Wyoming residents. In the past, the MS Society provided a standup washer and dryer for a woman who was going blind and could no longer go downstairs to do her laundry.

The Society partnered with another non-profit organization to assist a woman in moving out of a nursing home and into assisted living by helping her get a hospital bed.

Also, a Wyoming caseworker helped relieve $10,000 in medical bills for a Wyoming resident.

Funds will also go toward researching the cause of MS and finding a cure for it. There is currently no clear understanding of what causes MS, and there is no cure.



About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is the most common neurological disease leading to disability in young adults. MS is a disease of the central nervous system that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It disrupts the flow of information within brain and between the brain and the body.

In those who have MS, their immune systems attack the fatty substance that surrounds the nerve fibers and the nerve fibers themselves.

This causes damage that produces symptoms, but MS affects everyone differently. Symptoms can range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralyses. Many people are affected by fatigue, which has been said is like slugging through mud with 500 pound weights on their legs.

Many of the symptoms of MS are invisible and are difficult to understand by those not living with MS.



1 in 350 People Have MS in Wyoming

MS affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide, and 1,400 people in Wyoming have self-reported living with MS to the Society. However, this number is believed to be low.

“Wyoming has one of the highest incidents of MS in the country, by nearly double,” Karsky said.

Nationwide, 1 in 750 people have MS, while in Wyoming, 1 in 350 people have MS.

“I myself have had MS for nearly 30 years, so I have a real passion to help others with MS get the help and information they need,” Karsky said.



Walk MS: Green River Details

Walk MS: Green River will be on May 5 at Expedition Island. Volunteer check-in opens at 7 am, and participant check-in opens at 9 am. The program starts at 9:45 am and the walk begins at 10 am.

People are encouraged to participate in the walk to help the National Multiple Sclerosis Society reach their goal of creating a world free of MS, and to build a supportive community for those living with MS.



For More Information

For more information, people can visit www.walkmswyoming.org.