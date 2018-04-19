Walk To End Alzheimer’s is June 16!

By Lillian Palmer -
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest initiative to raise awareness and fund for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association strives to:

  • Help families across Wyoming by continuing to provide and enhance programs focusing on education and support.
  • Advance critical research studies into methods of treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure.
  • Speak up for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer’s through our public policy initiatives.

June 16, 2018

Bunning Park, Rock Springs

Sign Up Online Today!

  • Registration: 8:30 am
  • Ceremony: 9:30 am
  • Walk: 10 am
  • BBQ in park after walk

Want to volunteer?

To volunteer at the walk, contact Whit Wilson at wrwilson@alz.org

Want to be a sponsor?

View sponsorship opportunities and fill out the Commitment Form here!

Sponsorship Deadline is May 1st.

Alzheimer Facts

  • More Americans die each year from Alzheimer’s and other dementia than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
  • More than 5 million people have Alzheimer’s disease, including over 9,400 in Wyoming. Along with their 28,000 caregivers, dementia directly affects 7% of the Wyoming population.
  • Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and Wyoming, and the only cause of death among the top 10 without a way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression.
  • The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

~ Alzheimer’s Association

