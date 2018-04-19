Walk To End Alzheimer’s is June 16!

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest initiative to raise awareness and fund for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The Alzheimer’s Association strives to:
- Help families across Wyoming by continuing to provide and enhance programs focusing on education and support.
- Advance critical research studies into methods of treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure.
- Speak up for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer’s through our public policy initiatives.
Alzheimer Facts
- More Americans die each year from Alzheimer’s and other dementia than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
- More than 5 million people have Alzheimer’s disease, including over 9,400 in Wyoming. Along with their 28,000 caregivers, dementia directly affects 7% of the Wyoming population.
- Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and Wyoming, and the only cause of death among the top 10 without a way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression.
- The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.
~ Alzheimer’s Association
