Walter Donald Carter (April 27, 1931 - September 1, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Walter Donald Carter, 86 passed away Friday, September 1, 2017, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 45 years, and a former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Mr. Carter passed away following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Carter was born on April 27, 1931, in Elwood, Nebraska, the son of Walter F. Carter and Mathilda M. Tenbensel.

He attended schools in Elwood, Nebraska and was a 1947 graduate of the Arapahoe High School.

Mr. Carter married Lorana Edland Carter on August 10, 1973, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on September 2, 1954.

Mr. Carter was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

He owned Carter Company and worked as a carpenter for 64 years, and retired in 2008.

Mr. Carter enjoyed playing horseshoes, bowling, camping, fishing.

He graduated high school at 16 and enlisted in the United States Navy at 18. He was born on the family farm near Elwood, Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife Lorana “Lori” Carter of Rock Springs, Wyoming, six sons; Matt and wife Karen Carter of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mike Carter of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Ron Hughes of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mitch and wife Lori Carter of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Chris Carter of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Terry Hughes of Rawlins, Wyoming, two brothers; Frank Weatherwax of Arapahoe, Nebraska, Richard Carter and wife Lulu Mae of McCook, Nebraska, two sisters; Carol Pinn of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bonnie Johnson and husband Meryl of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, six grandchildren; Dana Bijold and husband Brad, Julie Raney and husband Gary, Tawny Hughes, Hannah Hughes, Shayne Carter, Jonathon Sanchez, six great-grandchildren, Rebecca Bijold, Elizabeth Bijold, Henry Raney, Landon Hughes, Jude Hughes, and Dean Hughes, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. Carter is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mathilda Carter, one sister Jean Weatherwax, one brother, Galen Carter, one brother-in-law, Orville Pinn, three nephews, Ricky Carter, Jim Carter, and John Carter.

Following cremation a memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 30, 2017, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.