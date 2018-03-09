Want to be a Game Warden? Wyoming Game and Fish to Offer Online Game Warden Exam

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering its game warden exam online this spring for individuals interested in applying to be a game warden in Wyoming. The deadline to register for the exam is May 15, 2018.



Qualifications to Take the Exam

To qualify for the exam, applicants must have earned a bachelor’s degree, or receive their degree by August 31, 2018, in wildlife management, range management, biology, zoology, ichthyology or other closely related field. Degrees such as criminal justice, education, outdoor recreation, etc. do not qualify.



After Passing the Exam

Applicants who pass the written exam may be offered an online interview this summer.

Selected candidates from the online interview may move forward to an in-person interview in Cheyenne in August, where they will also be required to complete a psychological assessment, polygraph and job suitability profile.



For More Information

For more information on the exam or for questions, contact Wildlife Division Administration at (307) 777-4585 or email WGF.wildlife@wyo.gov or visit wgfd.wyo.gov/game-warden-exam.