Wanted: Christmas Cards for Soldiers

GREEN RIVER — The VFW Post 2321, in Green River is preparing to send Christmas Care Packages to soldiers over seas.

VFW is looking for addresses of service personnel serving overseas or at sea. Make sure the address APO/FPO are complete.

The VFW needs all soldiers’ addresses by December 1.

To contribute a soldier’s address for a care package, call Earl McDonald at 307-707-3437 or call Jim Shoemaker at 307-870-7970.

“It’s just giving them something from home, no matter if it’s a card or care package. I’m a veteran from Vietnam and 90 percent of guys in the post got care packages over there, and they want to in turn give a little of their own.” ~ Jim Shoemaker

The VFW Post 2321 has been sending Christmas care packages for five years now, with more support each year.

Shoemaker said along with cards for the soldiers, the soldiers receive blank card for them to send back home to loved ones as well.

If there’s any extra room in the box, they stuff candy in. If the soldiers don’t want it themselves they can hand it out to children there, he said.

“If that box rattles, there’s not enough in it,” Shoemaker said.

The VFW spent $3,000 in shipping costs alone last year, while it is no cost to the public.

“We’re not asking for handouts, at least not for us,” he said.