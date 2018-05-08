Warm, Sunny, and Breezy Today

Warm and sunny for most of the area today. Expect some breezy winds across the south and east with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the northeast. Above normal temperatures last through Thursday and will increase snowmelt and river flows.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night