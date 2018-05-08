Warm, Sunny, and Breezy Today

Warm and sunny for most of the area today. Expect some breezy winds across the south and east with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the northeast. Above normal temperatures last through Thursday and will increase snowmelt and river flows.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.