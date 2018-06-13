Warm & Sunny with a High Near 87

Mostly clear skies again for the Cowboy state today as high pressure prevails across the region. A gradual warming trend will continue into Thursday when gusty winds will also appear. A cooler and wet weather pattern will then set in for the weekend across much of Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Friday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday



Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday