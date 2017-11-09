Warm For Winter Coat Drive

Child Support Services of Wyoming is organizing a children’s coat drive.

We are collecting new or gently used winter coats, hats/beanies and gloves for kids of all ages and sizes.

All donations will be given back to the local community.

Make Donations at:

Donations can be dropped off at 140 Commerce Dr. Ste. F. Green River, WY.

Accepted 8 am – 5 pm until Dec. 8, 2017.

