Warmest Temps So Far This Year, Storms Later On

Today will see the warmest temperatures so far this year. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. Strong, gusty winds possible with the storms. Warm temperatures and low humidity will create elevated fire weather concerns, however winds will be mainly light. Rapid warming will increase snowmelt and the potential for flooding in smaller streams and creeks near the foothills. Another weather system starts pushing into the far west early Sunday and will bring showers, with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The front will spread east of the Divide with unsettled weather Monday through Wednesday.

.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

.

Sunday A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

.

Sunday Night A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

.

Monday Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected

.

Monday Night A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

.