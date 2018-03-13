Warming Up Today

Mostly Sunny and Warmer today as High Pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern across the region. This dry and mild weather pattern will continue across most of the Cowboy State through Wednesday…before the next Pacific Storm System approaches the region and brings scattered rain and snow showers with isolated thunderstorms to the far west by late Wednesday…which will then spread across the rest of the state Wednesday evening.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the evening.

Wednesday Isolated showers between noon and 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Scattered rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday A slight chance of snow showers between noon and 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Sunday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.